Bangladesh, Vietnam boost economic, trade and investment cooperation

Vuong Dinh Hue, president of the Vietnam National Assembly, has attended an event in Dhaka titled 'Forum on Policies and Laws to Promote Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation between Vietnam and Bangladesh,' reports UNB.
It was jointly organized by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh in collaboration with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), and the Vietnamese Business Association in Bangladesh.
The Forum was attended by the members of the visiting high-level delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and a large number of businesses from both sides as well as representatives from different ministries of the two countries.
During the Forum three b2b MoUs were signed between BMH Vietnam Company and Doreen Group Bangladesh on investment cooperation, technology transfer and development of pre-engineered steel production; between Bangladesh Vietnam Development Assistance Company and Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Association on pharmaceutical exchange; and, between Huong Giang Aviation Services and the Bangladesh Tourism Association to establish a tourism alliance.
As part of his three-day official tour, Vuong Dinh Hue paid a visit to the state-of-the-art facilities of the Beximco Pharma at Tongi on Saturday, where he was given a detailed presentation and tour of the manufacturing facility.