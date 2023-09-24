Bangladesh, Vietnam boost economic, trade and investment cooperation

Vuong Dinh Hue, president of the Vietnam National Assembly, has attended an event in Dhaka titled 'Forum on Policies and Laws to Promote Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation between Vietnam and Bangladesh,' reports UNB.

It was jointly organized by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh in collaboration with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), and the Vietnamese Business Association in Bangladesh.