Bangladesh Bank to launch new notes with new designs

The much-hyped launch of new Bangladeshi currency notes is on the horizon, with denominations of Tk 20, Tk 100, Tk 500, and Tk 1,000 expected to grace the market within the next six months.

Bangladesh Bank made the disclosure, sparking widespread curiosity about the design elements of the forthcoming notes.

The introduction of new notes is certain. But, it is too early to confirm the exact design specifications, said Husne Ara Shikha, spokesperson and executive director of the central bank.