Bangladesh Bank to launch new notes with new designs
The much-hyped launch of new Bangladeshi currency notes is on the horizon, with denominations of Tk 20, Tk 100, Tk 500, and Tk 1,000 expected to grace the market within the next six months.
Bangladesh Bank made the disclosure, sparking widespread curiosity about the design elements of the forthcoming notes.
The introduction of new notes is certain. But, it is too early to confirm the exact design specifications, said Husne Ara Shikha, spokesperson and executive director of the central bank.
With Mujib or no Mujib?
Sources close to the central bank hinted at a potential shift in design philosophy, suggesting that the iconic portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman might no longer feature on the new notes.
Speculations abound that the new currency could instead highlight Bangladesh’s national emblem or the graffiti from the July Revolution, reflecting a distinct cultural and historical ethos.
They said the government has approved the printing of new currency notes, and they are expected to be introduced within six months after completing the necessary processes.
Design overhaul
Additional insights from the Security Printing Corporation and the Ministry of Finance suggest that the proposed changes are poised to reshape the visual identity of Bangladesh’s banknotes.
If implemented, the designs would shift from portraying Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to showcasing religious sites, traditional Bengali motifs, and, intriguingly, the evocative imagery of the July Revolution’s graffiti.
This redesign is part of a broader plan to phase out the Father of the Nation’s portrait from all denominations over time.
The tendering process, expected to start this month, will kick-start the production of these notes, with plans to introduce them into circulation by June next year.
A legacy in transition
Every paper currency note in Bangladesh, ranging from Tk 2 to Tk 1,000 denominations, currently bears Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s image, with some denominations featuring his portrait on both sides.
Even metallic coins carry his likeness, underscoring his enduring legacy. While the new notes will be introduced, Bangladesh Bank has assured the public that all existing notes will remain in circulation.
As the nation eagerly awaits this monumental shift, the forthcoming notes promise to intertwine Bangladesh’s rich heritage with a fresh narrative, reflecting the country’s journey forward.