If 5 banks merged, deposits of less than Tk 200,000 to be refunded first

Depositors with less than Tk 200,000 in the five banks undergoing the merger process will be refunded first.

The refund process for these depositors will begin once administrators are appointed to the banks and government funds are injected.

Those with deposits of Tk 200,000 or less will be allowed to withdraw the full amount at once. Depositors with larger amounts will be repaid in phases.

This refund plan is part of Bangladesh Bank’s initiative to merge five Shariah-based banks into a single institution.

The merger process will begin after administrators are appointed. According to sources at Bangladesh Bank, the appointment of administrators is expected to be finalised within this month.

The five banks involved in the merger initiative are: First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank, and EXIM Bank.