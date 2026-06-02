Khurshid Alam’s appointment as Islami Bank chairman valid despite wife’s loan default: Bangladesh Bank

Following widespread discussions and criticism on social media regarding whether the newly appointed chairman of Islami Bank, Md Khurshid Alam, is a loan defaulter, Bangladesh Bank has issued a clarification.

The central bank stated that Khurshid Alam is not a defaulter himself; rather, an institution owned by his wife has defaulted on a loan. It clarified that his wife's status as a defaulter does not legally prevent Khurshid Alam from holding the chairman’s position.

Speaking to journalists in response to a query today, Tuesday, Arif Hossain Khan, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said, “Upon investigation, it was found that Khurshid Alam's wife is a joint owner of a firm that took a loan of Tk 30 million from First Security Islami Bank. That loan later became classified as defaulted.”