Internet shutdown, sufferings in availing services

The electricity went off at the house of Mitali Rani Paul from Chelopara in Bogura Sunday morning. She is a prepaid metre user. She went to the local office of Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) around 11:30 am and waited in queue until 3:00 pm but could not get the recharge. At a stage Mitali had fallen sick there due to severe heat.

Thousands of consumers like Mitali, who use prepaid metres for electricity and gas, have been sufferings indescribably due to the countrywide internet shutdown for nearly three days. People agitated in a few areas over this as well.

Not only gas or electricity, people are not getting many other emergency services due to this unprecedented internet shutdown in the country, a situation the authorities say appeared due to the damage in the main server at Mohakhali in the country during the violent protests over quota system in the government jobs early this week.