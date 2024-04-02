Remittance falls ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

The inflow of remittance fell ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as expatriates remitted nearly 2 billion UD dollars in March – a drop from the previous month, as well as the corresponding period of the previous year.

The inflow of remittance stood at over 2.16 billion US dollars in February.

Bankers are worried about the fall in the inflow of remittances.

Several bankers, however, said another reason might be that many expatriates return home ahead of Eid and carry dollars instead of sending those through legal channels because the exchange rate of dollars is Tk 4-5 more in the kerb markets than the banks.