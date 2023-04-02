Remittance inflow crosses $2b in March

Inward remittance flow to Bangladesh witnessed a seven-month high in March as expatriate Bangladeshis sent a remarkable amount of greenback worth around $2.02 billion to their near and dear ones centring the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr, reported BSS.

Expatriates sent home $2.02 billion last month, the highest since September last year when $1.53 billion flew into the country, data from the Bangladesh Bank showed.