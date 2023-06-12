Bank owners active to grab advantages in the election year

Influential bank owners are once again preparing to press home their demands to extend the tenure of the bank directors by another three years. They have already submitted a proposal to the higher echelon of the government to raise the tenure to 12 years from existing nine. Earlier, the government extended the tenure of directors to nine years from six before the parliamentary elections in 2018. At the same time, the government allowed a provision in an amended act that said four instead of two members of a family could be bank directors. The amendment to the bank company act was initiated only at the behest of the owners.

The act is once again set to be amended when the 12th parliamentary election is knocking at the door. Like the previous time, the owners have been trying to take advantages in various ways.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday tabled the ‘Bank Company (Amendment) Bill-2023’ in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). The bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on finance ministry with a request to submit a report on it within seven days. The standing committee is currently scrutinising the law.