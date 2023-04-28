Japanese company keen to import potato from Bangladesh

ACI Agribusiness president FH Ansari was present at the meeting.

ACI Company imported and marketed the exportable and industrial-grade seed of potato varieties of Valencia from the Netherlands.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdur Razzaque said more than 10 million tonnes of potatoes are produced in the country every year against the demand of 6-7 million tonnes.

But the demand of the varieties of potatoes that are currently being produced in Bangladesh is very small abroad, he said, adding that therefore, emphasis is being given to the expansion of exportable and industrial-grade potato varieties.