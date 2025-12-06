Onion prices exceed Tk 150, why do prices rise in Dec?

The prices of onion have suddenly spiked in the capital's markets and the prices of one kilogram of onion have surpassed Tk 150.

The price has increased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kilogram over the course of a week.

Shopkeepers told Prothom Alo that the price has surged as the new early variety of onions has not started entering the market, while permission to import onions has also not yet been granted.

The news of the increased onion prices was gathered today, Saturday, by visiting various markets in the capital, including Karwan Bazar, Mohammadpur Town Hall, Krishi Market, and Uttara Haj Camp.

During a visit to Karwan Bazar on Saturday afternoon, it was observed that good quality old onions from Pabna are selling for Tk 750 per ‘palla’ (approx. 5 kg). If bought retail, the price per kilogram is Tk 160. However, some onions are also available at a price of Tk 140.