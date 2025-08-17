Import of Indian onions resumes through Hili land port after five and a half months

Import of onion from India through the Hili land port in Dinajpur resumed after a gap of five and a half months.

Local importers said that, subject to clearance, consignments of Indian onions would enter Bangladesh through the port this afternoon (Sunday).

According to the Plant Quarantine Centre at Hili land port, the Ministry of Agriculture has so far granted permission to seven importing firms to bring in 230 tonnes of onions from India between Thursday evening and 2:00 pm today.