Sonali Bank, BDBL sign merger agreement

BDBL chairman Shamima Nargis said, “BDBL is in a weaker position than before in only one of the four indices. The index is defaulted loan. The amount was 41 per cent. I have brought it down to 34 per cent in the past one year. It is not possible to bring down the rate to 5-10 or 15 per cent from 34 in just six months.”

Speaking about the open letter the BDBL employees sent to the authorities, Shamima Nargis said the board of directors of the two banks made a decision on merger considering many issues. Whatever is better has been decided.

Speaking at the agreement signing event, Sonali Bank chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui said, “We thought a lot before reaching the merger decision. We have taken the decision after discussion among ourselves, not in the face of any pressure. Two of the banks have different sorts of experience. We shall move forward with those.”