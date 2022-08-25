Bangladesh in search of dollars from Int'l lenders

The government is approaching various donor agencies for dollars, overlooking interest rates and other conditions in a bid to overcome the shortfall in foreign currency. The move aims to maintain the foreign currency reserve by meeting additional import costs and keeping the dollar exchange rate stable.

The government has approached four major donor agencies -- International Momentary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) -- over the last three months and sought at least $7 billion or Tk 660 billion after adjusting with the existing market price.

Bangladesh is more interested in budget support in addition to receiving project assistance because the government can spend funds for budget support in any sector. However, donors impose some conditions while providing budget support.