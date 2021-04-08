Lockdown: Thousands of restaurant workers jobless in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar

Zilani Jamaddar, hailing from Patuakhali district, would work at the Bhojonghar restaurant in Gulshan, Dhaka.

He lived at a rented house with his wife, two daughters and a son in Badda area.

As the government imposed a seven-day lockdown from 5 April, the Bhojonghar owner shut the restaurant, leaving Zilani and his colleagues unemployed.

Zilani still bears the bitter experience of the 66-day shutdown the government had imposed during the first wave of coronavirus. That’s why, he left Dhaka soon after the government had enforced the lockdown.

Abu Bakkar Siddique, former manager at Baishakhi, a Cox’s Bazar-based restaurant, has a similar story to tell. He lost his job too due to the lockdown. But he pays visit to his former job station regularly. Meeting the expense of his four-member family seems a challenge to him at present.

Prothom Alo correspondent talked to Siddique on 7 April. He said, “Baishakhi restaurant had a team of 29-member staff. None of them are on the board now. We don’t know when the restaurant will reopen. We will have to starve in case the lockdown continues for several more days.”