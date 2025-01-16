New investments slows in the country

The government has raised the value-added tax (VAT) rate on certain products without assessing its impact on the public. Similarly, decisions to increase gas prices are being made without consulting the business community, both of which negatively affect investment.

These observations were made by AK Azad, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and managing director of Ha-Meem Group, during a seminar on Wednesday.

At the same event, former president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abul Kasem Khan, criticised the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for harassing businesspeople.