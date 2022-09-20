ADB's $200m loan for Bangladesh under process

He thanked the finance minister in advance knowing that he will participate in the 55th annual meeting of ADB to be held from 26 to 30 September. He also discussed the 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh and ADB in 2023.
ADB has given a loan of 27.55 billion dollars to the Bangladesh government so far.
In terms of development assistance in Bangladesh, ADB prioritizes power, education, transport, energy, water resources, agriculture, local government, good governance, finance and the private sector.
The finance minister praised ADB for its speedy assistance in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, especially in overcoming the harmful effects of Covid-19.
He requested ADB to provide more development assistance to meet the challenges of transition from least developed country (ADC) to developing country.