ADB's $200m loan for Bangladesh under process

Bangladesh will be provided a loan of $200 million in the current 2022-23 financial year, said Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Head Edimon Ginting .

This loan is under process for various development projects of the government.

The ADB country director said this in a meeting with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at the secretariat on Tuesday. This was stated in a press release of the ministry after the meeting.

According to the press release, the country director said that ADB has a strong relationship with Bangladesh. ADB will continue to support rural and urban development and encourage investment in climate resilient development.

Edimon Ginting praised the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping the wheels of Bangladesh's economy moving during the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic.