Musk deletes his tweet claiming Tesla could be biggest firm in 'a few months'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now deleted a tweet in which he claimed that electric car maker Tesla could be the biggest company "in a few months", Indo-Asian News Services reports.

In reply to a follower's tweet, Musk last week said, "I think there is agreater than zero per cent chance Tesla could be the biggest company," added, "probably within a few months" in replies to followers.

While the first part of the tweet which indicated that Tesla could become bigger than Apple is still intact, the second part of the tweet in which talked about the timeline is now gone.