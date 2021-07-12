‘Negligence’ in inspection of factories

Fire in Ashulia’s Tazreen Fashions factory killed 111 workers. As the gate of the factory was shut, the workers could not escape.

Eight years later, some 52 workers lost their lives in the same way in the fire that broke out at Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj on Thursday.

There were no fire alarms or emergency exits in the building while the windows had iron grills. In a frantic effort to save their lives, the hapless workers even had to break the lock to go to the rooftop of the building from the fifth floor.

All these slack workplace safeties have raised an eyebrow over the failure of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).

The DIFE, a department under the labour and employment ministry, is entrusted to inspect these workplace safety issues, but they failed to find out the faulty safety system of the risky factory building.