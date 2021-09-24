Next five years crucial for ASEAN digitising trade and economy: NIKKEI-ISEAS forum

“Next five years is a crucial phase to transform ASEAN towards an inclusive, sustainable and integrated digital economy community,” emphasized by Le Quang Lan, assistant director for ICT and Tourism, ASEAN Secretariat, “This process requires a strong commitment from the ASEAN Member States, effective coordination efforts among sectoral bodies of ASEAN, and greater contribution of relevant stakeholders, including the private sector.”

He thanked Nikkei, ISEAS, and Huawei for the initiative to organizing the forum.