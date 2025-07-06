Bangladeshi credit card usage highest in US, India drops to sixth place

The United States tops the list of spending from credit cards issued by Bangladeshi banks. India was on top the list previously, but it now dropped to sixth place in the list due to decrease in visa issuance.

Meanwhile, debit cards issued by Bangladeshi banks are most frequently used in China, while prepaid cards are most used in the United Kingdom. These figures are from April this year and cover only spending outside the country.

Bangladesh Bank has published its updated report for April this year on domestic and international transactions using credit cards. According to this report, 56 banks and one financial institution in Bangladesh provide credit card services to customers, and the data from these banks were used by the central bank’s statistics department to prepare this report.

The report highlights the usage of credit cards by Bangladeshi citizens abroad, by foreigners inside Bangladesh, and by Bangladeshis domestically. The data shows that Bangladeshis have slightly reduced their use of credit cards for travel and shopping abroad.