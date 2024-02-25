Labour crisis in labour-intensive industry leaves entrepreneurs worried

Kaixi Lingerie Bangladesh Co Limited has started production as the first garment factory in Bepza Economic Zone located in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar in Chattogram’s Mirsarai.

This Chinese owned company is 100 per cent export oriented and the company has so far recruited 700 skilled and unskilled workers to start production in a limited scale.

However, the factory will employ a total of 11,000 people when all units of the factory become operational.

In the Bepza economic zone, another Chinese company named KPST has started production. The company targets to produce raw materials of 30 million pairs of shoes annually with an investment of 8 million US dollars. But the company is worried as it is yet to get female workers according to its needs.

KPST’s human resource officer Manjur Islam told Prothom Alo, "Our factory is now producing on a small scale. Although male workers are available, it is getting harder to find female workers for our factory.”