Gold is comparatively costlier in Bangladesh

The price of gold had increased by Tk 39,600 per bhori in the past four months. The price has decreased slightly in the past few days, but still high at Tk 169,000 per bhori (22 carats).

The people in Bangladesh are obliged to buy gold jewelry due to various socio-economic reasons. Continuous rise of the price has left the middle and lower income buyers in trouble. On the other hand, gold traders say that the sale of gold jewelry has decreased.

The Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) determines the price of gold in the country. The leaders of the organisation have said at various times that they fix the price in the country in line with the fluctuations in the price in the world market. The new price is announced every few days.

Analysis shows that the price in the country's market is much higher than in the world market. For example, according to the information provided on the website of the Jewelers Association called Dubai Jewelry Group, a 22-carat gold bhori in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was 4,217 dirhams yesterday, Sunday, which is Tk 139,500 in Bangladeshi currency. The price given on the website of the Bullion and Jewelers Association of India says that the price of gold jewelry shops in the country yesterday was Rs 106,959 per bhari. That is, Tk 153,658.

It is seen that the price of gold in Bangladesh is about Tk 29,500 per bhari higher than in Dubai and about Tk 15,000 higher than in India. It is to be noted that the wages for making jewelry and value added tax (VAT) are added to the price of gold fixed in shops in Dubai and India. VAT and wages are also added in Bangladesh.