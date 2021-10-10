Onion prices to come down within 15-20 days: Agriculture minister

“Onion is perishable item and their price normally goes up at the end of the season because of having no efficient way to stock them,” he said.
The minister urged the scientists and researchers to work hard to innovate sustaining species and technologies to fight the food safety challenges of the future.
“The gap between innovation and expansion needs to be narrowed as sometimes it takes almost 10 years for a new species or technology to reach farmers,” he said.
Razzaque said that “We have no shortage of food rather we have surplus production in potatoes, vegetables and fruits. We want to export the surplus agro products across the globe.”