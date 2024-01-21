PM Hasina inaugurates Dhaka International Trade Fair

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre (BBCFEC) at Purbachal.

Six foreign countries -- Turkey, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Iran -- alongside local companies are taking part in the 28th edition of the fair where exhibitors will showcase products.

The prime minister also declared Handicrafts Products as the product of the year for 2024.