Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off today

The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2024 will begin today, Sunday at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal New Town, on the outskirts of the capital city.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the fair.

State minister for commerce Ahsanul Islam said this while addressing a press conference on the eve of the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair -2024 held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center.

He said that highest vigilance will be kept at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2024 to ensure that the visitors or consumers coming to the fair are not cheated.

The state minister said that drives would be conducted by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) so that no consumer or visitor falls victim of cheating at the fair.