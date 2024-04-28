Opposition rises against TV delinking from OTT platforms 

The suspension of television links to Bangladesh's three prominent OTT platforms—Bioscope, Toffee, and Bongo—on 2 April prompted Ghosh to urge the government to reinstate television programs on these platforms. His sentiments were echoed by Emdadul Hoque, President of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), who highlighted the inconsistency in allowing foreign platforms like Amazon and Netflix to operate freely while imposing restrictions on local platforms.

Hoque cautioned that stringent surveillance on local OTT platforms could inadvertently facilitate money laundering activities, thereby disadvantaging local businesses and fostering dominance by foreign entities.

Khalid Abu Naser, former director of the Bangladesh Competition Commission, provided insights into the global landscape of OTT platforms, emphasizing their exponential growth trajectory. He underscored that any attempt to curtail local OTT platforms contradicts competition laws, especially considering the burgeoning market potential projected for Bangladesh.