Pressure mounts on forex reserve

Bangladesh has registered a 44 per cent jump in import spending in the July-March period as shipping costs as well as prices of consumer products, raw materials and fuel went up to a significant extent in the international market.

But export earnings and remittance did not increase at a similar pace, creating a trade deficit in the country and mounting pressure on its foreign exchange reserve.

The trade deficit has been on a gradual rise for the last several months and the country has continued selling reserve dollars to pay the import costs.

Bangladesh would be able to meet import expenses for the next five months with its current forex reserve. If the spending remains on a steady rise, the reserves are expected to shrink further.

Currently, the country has a foreign currency reserve of USD42 billion. There is pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to calculate the reserves accurately. If this directive is followed strictly, the authorities have to count the reserves, excluding the export credit fund, government projects, the amount lent out to Sri Lanka, and the deposit kept in Sonali Bank. Then the reserve is expected to be squeezed by more than USD7 billion.