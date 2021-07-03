Business

Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has postponed its proposed public hearing on revising price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) scheduled for 7-8 July, UNB reorts.

According to a BERC public notice, the hearing was suspended in compliance with the government's directives on the countrywide strict lockdown that began on 1 July.

The commission will announce a fresh date for the public hearing later, a BERC notice said.

The energy regulatory body had announced the scheduled public hearing responding to the appeal of the LPG operators.

The BERC held its last public hearing on LPG price in January this year, and first fixed the price on 12 April after that, following a court order.

The LPG operators in private sector have been alleging that many of their cost components were not considered by BERC while fixing the price.

As a result, their businesses have seen a huge financial loss, said Azam Chowdhury, president of LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB).

The operators, which include LPG cylinder manufacturers, bottling plant owners, importers, and traders, demanded addition of Tk 224 for a 12-kg LPG cylinder.

A 12kg LPG, being provided by private operators, is priced Tk 891 for July trading, as per the BERC's latest order. The price was Tk 842 per for June trading, Tk 906 for May trading and Tk 975 for April trading, as fixed by the BERC.

However, most of the consumers in Dhaka were buying a 12kg LPG cylinder at a price ranging between Tk 1,000 and Tk 1,100 over the past three months, traders said.

