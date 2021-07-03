Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed

The BERC held its last public hearing on LPG price in January this year, and first fixed the price on 12 April after that, following a court order.
The LPG operators in private sector have been alleging that many of their cost components were not considered by BERC while fixing the price.
As a result, their businesses have seen a huge financial loss, said Azam Chowdhury, president of LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB).
The operators, which include LPG cylinder manufacturers, bottling plant owners, importers, and traders, demanded addition of Tk 224 for a 12-kg LPG cylinder.
A 12kg LPG, being provided by private operators, is priced Tk 891 for July trading, as per the BERC's latest order. The price was Tk 842 per for June trading, Tk 906 for May trading and Tk 975 for April trading, as fixed by the BERC.
However, most of the consumers in Dhaka were buying a 12kg LPG cylinder at a price ranging between Tk 1,000 and Tk 1,100 over the past three months, traders said.