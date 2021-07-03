Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has postponed its proposed public hearing on revising price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) scheduled for 7-8 July, UNB reorts.

According to a BERC public notice, the hearing was suspended in compliance with the government's directives on the countrywide strict lockdown that began on 1 July.

The commission will announce a fresh date for the public hearing later, a BERC notice said.

The energy regulatory body had announced the scheduled public hearing responding to the appeal of the LPG operators.