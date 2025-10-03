Jobs in Japan easy to get, but Bangladesh hardly avails the chance

You don’t have to run with money after agents to go to Japan. Once there, wages and allowances range from Tk 135,000 to Tk 157,000 in Bangladeshi currency. But to go, one must know the Japanese language. With just a six- to nine-month language course, it is possible to go to Japan. Later, there is also the chance to settle there permanently. Japan’s labour market is indeed very attractive. Yet Bangladesh has not been able to take full advantage of the opportunity to send workers to there.

Japan’s birth rate is the lowest in the world. In fact, in 2024 it dropped to its lowest level in 125 years. To address the crisis, the Japanese government announced a “childcare policy package” worth 3.6 trillion yen. According to projections by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, by 2070 Japan’s population may shrink by 30 per cent to 87 million. At that time, 4 out of every 10 people in the country will be 65 years old or older.