Tk 381b budget proposed for health and family welfare sector

The government has proposed an allocation of Tk 380.52 billion (Tk 38,052 crore) for the health and family welfare sector for the next financial year 2023-24.
The allocation in this sector was Tk 368.63 billion (36,863 crore) in the last financial year.
That means the allocation in the sector has increased by almost 3.23 per cent.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the proposal while unveiling the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the parliament on Thursday.
“As you are well aware, ensuring quality and people-friendly healthcare is one of the election pledges of our government. We are working to implement this commitment,” said the minister.
The minister said efforts are being made to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the health sector.
In brief, our foremost objective is to ensure quality healthcare for all citizensAHM Mustafa Kamal, finance minister
The main features of achieving sustainable development goals in the health sector are: expanding the prioritised healthcare services, engaging more people and reducing out-of-pocket expenditure, added the minister.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the session which began at 3:00 pm.
The budget speech this year is titled "Unnayner Agrayatra Periye Smart Bangladesher Abhimukhe" (Towards a Smart Bangladesh after the march of development).
The size of the budget this time is Tk 7.6 trillion which was approved in a cabinet meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the parliament.