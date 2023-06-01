Tk 381b budget proposed for health and family welfare sector

The government has proposed an allocation of Tk 380.52 billion (Tk 38,052 crore) for the health and family welfare sector for the next financial year 2023-24.

The allocation in this sector was Tk 368.63 billion (36,863 crore) in the last financial year.

That means the allocation in the sector has increased by almost 3.23 per cent.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the proposal while unveiling the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the parliament on Thursday.