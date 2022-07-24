Excellence and ethics sustain Bangladesh's top business house Transcom

In its latest issue, the renowned US magazine Newsweek has highlighted various aspects of Bangladesh's economic growth. It said, "The country's rapidly expanding industrial and consumer bases are the driving force behind the growth, and they will continue to play a pivotal role in the future."

Referring to the World Bank data, it said that in Bangladesh, the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the GDP had tripled over the past decade, from USD 18.6 billion in 2010 to USD 57.3 billion in 2020. Annual household spending rose from USD 258 billion to USD 582 billion in the same period.

"And for leading domestic conglomerates, this is only the beginning," wrote Newsweek, highlighting the contribution of Bangladesh's top business houses to the economy. Along with Transcom Group, it also mentioned Concord Group, United Group, Hosaf Group, Envoy Group and others.