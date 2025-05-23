We are in the midst of challenges: Finance advisor

Finance advisor Salehuddin Ahmed made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the national finals of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad 2025, held at Dhaka Residential Model College in the capital Friday morning,. The event was presided over by Hossain Zillur Rahman, chairman of the organising committee and former caretaker government advisor.

Also present at the event were Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); Masrur Arefin, managing director of City Bank; Sheikh Mohammad Maruf, MD of Dhaka Bank; and Mohammad Ali, MD of Pubali Bank, among others.

Hossain Zillur Rahman said, “Economics is an applied science. That’s why we are trying to make economics popular from the school and college levels. This year there were 20,000 participants. Bangladesh Economics Olympiad is increasingly becoming a focal point of attention each year.”

Fahmida Khatun said, “Our growth rate has increased by 1% per decade. But not everyone has benefited from this growth. As a result, inequality has widened. This growth has not been adequate in creating employment. Youth unemployment has increased. For the past two and a half years, people have been suffering from high inflation. When the economy is driven in a one-sided political direction, society regresses.”