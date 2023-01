Chinese company SSH (BD) Sustainable Fashion Company Limited will invest US dollar 24 million in BEPZA economic zone at Mirsharai to set up a garment industry to manufacture different kinds of high-end garment products.

The company will produce 36 million pieces of clothes per year, including jacket, blazer, suit, shirt, pant, trouser, jersey, t-shirt, shorts, swimming suit, Hudi and uniform, from the garment which will create jobs for 2,062 Bangladeshis.