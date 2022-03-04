Rooppur power plant transactions stalled by sanctions on Russia

Attempts were made to contact Sonali Bank managing director Ataur Rahman Pradhan about the matter, but he was unavailable for comment. However, an official of the relevant department in the bank, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that as soon as VEB got the message about VEB sanctions, they asked Bangladesh not to carry out transactions. Other than Rooppur, the fate of certain other Russian business deals in the country may become uncertain too as a result of the SWIFT sanctions.

In the meantime, the state-owned Agrani Bank and the private sector National Bank have also received similar messages from Russian banks. These banks have asked the Bangladeshi banks to hold up transactions with them for the time being. Till Thursday night it was not known whether the Russian banks sent such messages to any other banks in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen held a meeting on Thursday with diplomats, businesspersons, bankers and other stakeholders about the situation which has emerged. After the meeting, he told journalists that it had been suggested at the meeting that no transactions which required sending funds to Russia immediately, be carried out because the money may be held up by SWIFT.