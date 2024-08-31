Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat: Rising to the top on state patronage

In 2012 the licence for Farmers Bank was given to former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir on political considerations. Due to corruption, the bank almost collapsed and in November 2017 he stepped down as chairman of the bank. Nafeez Sarafat was the new chairman. Bangladesh Bank, under governor Fazle Kabir, relaxed many regulations on the assurance that foreign investment would be brought it. And with Tk 7.15 billion (Tk 715 crore), Sonali Bank, Rupali Bank, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank and ICB bought 65 per cent of the bank's shares.

In 2019 Farmers Bank's name was changed to Padma Bank. But in the six years under Nafeez, the bank' condition deteriorated further. Its default loans stood at 62 per cent. In 2024 he left the bank. Nafeez Sarafat, through the governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, made arrangements for this bank to be merged with EXIM Bank.

Nafeez Sarafat told Prothom Alo, "It had a lot of default loans. But no one received any loans after I took over as chairman. The initiative to merge was taken in the bank's interest."

After Padma Bank, Nafeez's eyes swiveled to Southeast Bank. He cleverly removed the bank's former two chairmen MA Kasem and Azimuddin Ahmed from the board. Alamgir Kabir was made the bank's chairman. Nafeez Sarafat's wife Anjuman Ara Shahid became a director of the bank. He wanted to make his son Chowdhury Rahib Sarafat a director of the bank too but could not do so because of his lack of experience.

Abdur Rauf Talukdar had been the chairman of Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL). He had summoned the BIFFL MD Farmanul Islam and put pressure on him ti make some unscrupulous investments. The prime minister's advisor Salman F Rahman and Nafeez Sarafat had been present at the time.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Farmanul Islam said, "As I did not acquiesce, I was obliged to resign from BIFFL." He said Nafeez Sarafat has also put the pressure on for BIFFL to invest Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore) in Best Holdings' bonds.