Govt is always with you: PM Hasina tells businesspeople

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the country's businesspeople to develop new products and find new markets for exports utilising their innovative ideas, reports UNB.

"Government is always beside you," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the opening of the 'Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organization of the country, organised the three-day conference focusing on the private sector's role in building Smart Bangladesh.