Govt is always with you: PM Hasina tells businesspeople

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the country's businesspeople to develop new products and find new markets for exports utilising their innovative ideas, reports UNB.
"Government is always beside you," she said.
The prime minister said this while addressing the opening of the 'Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).
The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organization of the country, organised the three-day conference focusing on the private sector's role in building Smart Bangladesh.
Foreign investors, top corporates, sector-based associations, and top business leaders, general body (GB) members from chambers and associations of FBCCI joined the conference.
Hasina said that Awami League never judges businesspeople by their political affiliation.
"Political affiliation of the businessmen is not important to us. We always think about the welfare of the people of the country," she said.
In this regard, she mentioned that irrespective of the political affiliation the government gives scope to all which is beneficial for the people of the country.
In his welcome address, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin highlighted the economic development of Bangladesh under the present Awami League government and said that leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina is needed for continuing the development and progress of the country.
"Sheikh Hasina has to be the prime minister of Bangladesh for businesses, development and progress of the country," he stated.
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi, PM's private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman were present on the dais while the FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin delivered the welcome speech at the programme.