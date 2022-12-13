Five Prothom Alo journalists win in 6 categories

The Prothom Alo journalists who won are – Fakhrul Islam, Jahangir Shah, Shovongkor Karmakar, Arifur Rahman and Shanaullah Sakib.
Prothom Alo’s special correspondent Fakhrul Islam won for best report in the share market category. Senior reporter Jahangir Shah won in the revenue sector category. He was also jointly named as the best reporter in the private sector.
Prothom Alo’s senior reporters Shuvongkor Karmakar and Jahangir Shah jointly won the best report award in the private sector category.
Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Shanaullah Sakib was named the best reporter in the agriculture sector category. He was also jointly named as the best reporter in the bank and insurance category. He shared the prize with News Bangla 24 reporter Moushumi Islam.
Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Arifur Rahman’s series report on the wastage of government funds in erecting several government buildings won the best report award in the investigative report category.
Other than the five Prothom Alo correspondents, English daily Financial Express’s reporter Doulot Akter, NTV journalist Hasanul Alam, Jamuna Television reporter Alamgir Hossain, News 24’s Babu Kamruzzaman, Dhaka Post’s Shafiqul Islam and News Bangla 24’s Shah Alam Khan were awarded in the event.
BKash’s chief communications officer Mahfuz Sadique, ERF president Sharmin Rinvi, general secretary SM Rashidul Islam and others also spoke in the event.