Five Prothom Alo journalists win in 6 categories

Five Prothom Alo journalists won best report of the year award in six out of the eight categories in the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Best Reporting Award 2022 held in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The event was held at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium and ERF organised the event with the support of mobile financial service organisation bKash.

Planning minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the event and bKash chief executive Kamal Quadir was present as the special guest.