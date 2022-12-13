Business

ERF Awards

Five Prothom Alo journalists win in 6 categories

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The award winning Prothom Alo journalists with planning minister MA Abdul Mannan at the ERF Best Reporting Award 2022 held in Dhaka on 13 December 2022.Prothom Alo

Five Prothom Alo journalists won best report of the year award in six out of the eight categories in the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Best Reporting Award 2022 held in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The event was held at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium and ERF organised the event with the support of mobile financial service organisation bKash.

Planning minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the event and bKash chief executive Kamal Quadir was present as the special guest.

The Prothom Alo journalists who won are – Fakhrul Islam, Jahangir Shah, Shovongkor Karmakar, Arifur Rahman and Shanaullah Sakib.

Prothom Alo’s special correspondent Fakhrul Islam won for best report in the share market category. Senior reporter Jahangir Shah won in the revenue sector category. He was also jointly named as the best reporter in the private sector.

Prothom Alo’s senior reporters Shuvongkor Karmakar and Jahangir Shah jointly won the best report award in the private sector category.

Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Shanaullah Sakib was named the best reporter in the agriculture sector category. He was also jointly named as the best reporter in the bank and insurance category. He shared the prize with News Bangla 24 reporter Moushumi Islam.

Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Arifur Rahman’s series report on the wastage of government funds in erecting several government buildings won the best report award in the investigative report category.

Other than the five Prothom Alo correspondents, English daily Financial Express’s reporter Doulot Akter, NTV journalist Hasanul Alam, Jamuna Television reporter Alamgir Hossain, News 24’s Babu Kamruzzaman, Dhaka Post’s Shafiqul Islam and News Bangla 24’s Shah Alam Khan were awarded in the event.

BKash’s chief communications officer Mahfuz Sadique, ERF president Sharmin Rinvi, general secretary SM Rashidul Islam and others also spoke in the event.

Read more from Business
Post Comment