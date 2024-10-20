Anwar Hossain appointed as BGMEA administrator

Md Anwar Hossain, vice chairman of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), has been appointed as the administrator of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

A notice was issued in this regard by the commerce ministry signed by its additional secretary Abdur Rahim Khan on Sunday.

According to the notice, the appointed administrator will inform the ministry by handing over the responsibility to the elected committee by holding a fair and neutral election within 120 days.