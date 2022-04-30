Soybean oil shortage, prices up by Tk 10 to Tk 29

Buyers cannot find popular brand soybean oil in the market ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Customers are being forced to buy mustard oil, tea or other commodities along with bottles of soybean oil.

Not only supply shortage, the price of oil has also gone up in the market. Despite the government-fixed price of one litre bottle of soybean oil at Tk 160, it is being sold at Tk 170. And, the five-litre bottles can be bought at Tk 780, though the fixed price is Tk 760. The price is even higher at smaller retail shops.