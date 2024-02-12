Guidelines for taka-dollar swap: Who will benefit?

Bangladesh has been grappling with an acute dollar crisis for the last two years.

Although the authorities managed to cut the import expenses to a significant extent, it failed to stop the forex reserves from decreasing by nearly a half.

The Bangladesh Bank continuously offloaded dollars from its reserves to meet market demands. But some banks encountered a liquidity crunch while purchasing dollars.

Against such a backdrop, the banking sector regulator has announced the launch of a taka-dollar swap system for the commercial banks, following a proposal by Prime Bank.