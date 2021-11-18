Stocks end on higher note

Stocks ended higher today maintaining the gaining streak for the fourth straight session as investors showed buying spree especially in the banking sector issues on the last trading day of the week, reports BSS.

After witnessing uptrend almost throughout the session, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 31.04 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 7,091. DSEX added more than 161 points in the past four consecutive sessions.