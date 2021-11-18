Stocks end on higher note

The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also ended 11.65 points higher to finish at 2,694. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) fell 3.81 points to close at 1,480.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 14,610.36 million, which was 3.05 percent lower than the previous day's tally of Taka 15,070.26 million.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 341 issues traded, 159 declined, 152 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- was the most traded stock with shares worth Taka 1.55 billion changing hands, closely followed by Fortune Shoes (Taka 938 million), Delta Life Insurance (Taka 892 million), IFIC Bank (Taka 783 million) and NRB Commercial Bank (Taka 771 million).
Sena Klyan Insurance Company Limited was the day's top gainer, rising 9.87 percent while Kattali Textile was the worst lower, losing 9.74 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 81 points to settle at 20,723 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX, rising 49 points to close at 12,459.
Of the issues traded, 130 advanced, 108 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 18.59 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 535 million.