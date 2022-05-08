Stocks rebound on both bourses

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, jumped to Tk 9.72 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing by 108 per cent over the previous session's mark of Tk 4.68 billion.
Of the 380 issues traded, 216 advanced, 112 declined and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing was the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 541 million changing hands, followed by Beximco (Tk 366 million), GPH Ispat (Tk 363 million), Unique Hotel (Tk 349 million) and IPDC Finance (Tk 299 million).
Shinepukur Ceramics was the top gainer, posting a 9.96 per cent gain while The City Bank was the worst loser, losing 13.87 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 105.04 points to settle at 19,594.82 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - advancing 63.14 points to close at 11,757.
Of the issues traded, 172 advanced, 91 declined, and 25 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 12.12 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 319 million.