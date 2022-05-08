Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in two sessions, stocks today rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues, reports BSS.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went up by 26.25 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 6,669, after losing 34 points in the past two trading days. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up by 3.78 points to close at 1,447. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 4.31 points to finish at 2,449.