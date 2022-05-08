Business

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Prothom Alo English Desk

After witnessing a downward trend in two sessions, stocks today rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues, reports BSS.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went up by 26.25 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 6,669, after losing 34 points in the past two trading days. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up by 3.78 points to close at 1,447. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 4.31 points to finish at 2,449.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, jumped to Tk 9.72 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing by 108 per cent over the previous session's mark of Tk 4.68 billion.

Of the 380 issues traded, 216 advanced, 112 declined and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing was the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 541 million changing hands, followed by Beximco (Tk 366 million), GPH Ispat (Tk 363 million), Unique Hotel (Tk 349 million) and IPDC Finance (Tk 299 million).

Advertisement

Shinepukur Ceramics was the top gainer, posting a 9.96 per cent gain while The City Bank was the worst loser, losing 13.87 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 105.04 points to settle at 19,594.82 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - advancing 63.14 points to close at 11,757.

Of the issues traded, 172 advanced, 91 declined, and 25 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 12.12 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 319 million.

Read more from Business
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement