Exports and remittance drive improvement in foreign transaction balance

Strong growth in exports and remittances has led to an improvement in balance of payments (BoP), a key indicator of the country’s economy.

According to the latest report from Bangladesh Bank, the BoP deficit for the first 10 months of the 2024-25 fiscal, that is, July through April, has decreased to USD 660 million.

Just a month earlier, the deficit stood at USD 1.07 billion, while at the end of April in the previous fiscal year, the deficit was USD 5.57 billion. In fact, the deficit was USD 8.22 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year.