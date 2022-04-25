Tipu discusses border trade with Mizoram minister

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has discussed promotion of border trade with R Lalthangliana, Mizoram minister of commerce and industries during his recent visit to the neighbouring Indian state, reports UNB.

At the meeting on Saturday, Lalthangliana asked Bangladesh to convey formal approval for setting up of Border Haat at Silsury (India) - Sajek (Bangladesh) after careful examination of its viability.

In order to synchronise efforts to formalise trade on both sides, the Mizoram government proposed to Bangladesh to explore possibility and viability of setting up of matching infrastructure in the form of ICP at Thegamukh, adjacent to the ICP being developed at Kawrpuichhuah.