US tariff on Bangladeshi products could have reached 52pc

If the high reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump had remained in effect, many countries, including Bangladesh, would have faced serious economic pressure. However, the tariff hike was suspended for three months as of Wednesday. Despite the suspension, a minimum retaliatory tariff of 10 per cent remains in place.

On 7 April, President Trump issued an executive order imposing a new 37 per cent tariff on Bangladeshi goods—on top of existing tariffs. According to the US International Trade Commission, the average tariff collected on Bangladeshi exports to the US in 2024 was about 15 per cent. If the new tariff had been enforced, the total rate would have jumped to approximately 52 per cent.

Other countries also faced steep tariff hikes: 26 per cent on India, 46 per cent on Vietnam, 32 per cent on Indonesia, 49 per cent on Cambodia, and 29 per cent on Pakistan. The total applicable tariffs—including previous rates—have not been officially released, but industry insiders have made estimates.

A leading Bangladeshi garment exporter, with confirmation from a US buyer, calculated that Bangladesh’s average tariff on garment exports to the US was 11.56 per cent. With the retaliatory tariff, it would have risen to 48.56 per cent.