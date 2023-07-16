Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI

FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin highlighted the economic development of Bangladesh under the present government, led by Awami League, and said that leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina is needed for continuing the development and progress of Bangladesh.

"Sheikh Hasina has to be the prime pinister of Bangladesh for businesses, development and progress of the country," he added.

Jashim Uddin made the remark while addressing the Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh in city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC). Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) arranged the event on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, prime minister Sheikh Hasina urged the businessmen to make the country's economy stronger, saying that the government is always beside them.

"Make the country's economy stronger. We are always beside you (businessmen)," she said.

She urged the businessmen to explore new markets and products for the export basket using their innovative ideas. The government will always stand beside them, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that Awami League never judge any businessman seeing their political affiliation.

"Political affiliation of the businessmen is not important to us. We always think about the welfare of the people of the country," she said.

In this regard, she mentioned that irrespective of the political affiliations, the government gives scope to all which is beneficial for the people of the country.

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi and prime minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman were preset as special guests.

Former FBCCI presidents Yousuf Abdullah Harun, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Mir Nasir Hossain and Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, National Association of Small and Cottage Industry president Mirza Nurul Goni Shovon, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) president Mohammad Abul Basher, BASIS president Russel T Ahmed, Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association president Helal Uddin, former president of Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association Sheikh Nasir Uddin, BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury, PRAN-RFL Group chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, former MCCI president Nihad Kabir, Chattogram Women Chamber president Monwara Hakim Ali, MCCI president Saiful Islam, BTMA president Mohammad Ali, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) Senior Vice president Abdul Muktadir, Meghna Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal, HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub-Ur Rahman, FICCI President Naser Izaz Bijoy, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) president Salima Ahmad, JBCCI president MYUNG-HO LEE, Regional Head, Bangladesh, and Pakistan Inditex Javier Carlos Santonja Olcina, BGMEA president Faruk Hassan, BKMEA president AKM Salim Osman, Bengal Group chairman Morshed Alam, former FBCCI president AK Azad, Leather goods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh president Syed Nasim Manzur, Bangladesh Association of Banks Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, International Chambers of Commerce Bangladesh president Mahbubur Rahman, DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar, FBCCI Senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mahbubul Alam, among others, also spoke.