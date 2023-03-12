US govt rules out SVB bailout, wants to avoid 'contagion': Yellen

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the government wanted to avoid financial "contagion" from the implosion of the Silicon Valley Bank but ruled out a bailout of the institution.

"We want to make sure that the troubles that exist at one bank don't create contagion to others that are sound," Yellen said during an interview with CBS.

On Friday, US regulators pulled the plug on SVB -- a key lender to US startups since the 1980s -- after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own.

Following SVB's disclosure on Wednesday, investors punished the banking sector in total on Thursday, but by Friday, shares in some larger banks posted gains.