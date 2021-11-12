"We couldn’t have become factory owners if the country wasn’t independent"

Matiur Rahman: Where did you muster the courage to set up factories? Initiating such an enterprise needs guts.

Fazlur Rahman: To be honest, I did not have the courage. The Pakistan businessmen would spread out a white sheets, cushions and do their business. They had safes, telephones. I would wonder why we can’t do business if they can coming here all the way from Karachi. Our expenditure was relatively less—we could live on stale rice or gulgula (a traditional sweet). Rice, dal lentil and milk—that was the best food for us at our house. I've already told you that we would go to my maternal grandfather’s house to have a decent meal.

Matiur Rahman: What was your plan behind doing so many things?

Fazlur Rahman: My business was actually on a very small scale. The bank loan was Tk 70 to 80 million in 1988. We had some savings. The flood that year inundated our warehouse. I thought some sacks of mustard would rot but the remaining sacks would remain unscathed. But I was wrong as all the sacks were ruined. The putrid smell from rotten mustard spread all over as the floodwater receded. It was extremely troublesome cleaning the warehouse.

We gave away fifty thousand taka to the local poor people so that they can survive after the flood struck. Our warehouse was left empty after the flood. We bought mustard again. Luckily mustard seed husk was on high demand that year. Bangladesh used to export betel leaves to Karachi. Betel leaf (paan) plantations require mustard seed husks. The price of husk surpassed that of rice. We would preserve oil in drums. Mustard oil’s demands rose that year, so we were able to pay the loans and break even.

M Hayatur Rahman was managing director of Janata Bank at that time. He was very affectionate towards me. I asked him what would we do if the flood hits again. Give us a loan so that we can set up a soybean oil refinery. We got the loan. And our soybean oil refinery was established in 1992.

Matiur Rahman: What did you do then?

Fazlur Rahman: We are continuing with that still (laughs).

Matiur Rahman: We know you also own a tea garden.

Fazlur Rahman: I was a guarantor in sales of a tea garden. The person who was supposed to buy the tea garden informed after making the advance payment that he would not buy it. The seller then asked me to buy it. I paid the money and thus became the owner of the tea garden. Now I own three gardens—three in Sreemangal and one in Chattogram

Matiur Rahman: You then set up an economic zone. One or two?

Fazlur Rahman: A person named Abdur Razzaque helped me in setting up mills and factories. He would work at the investment board. He always wanted Bangalis to establish factories. He would suggest I buy more and more land. He would give me insights. He would always prod me to expand the business. I set up an economic zone in 2015 on the land bought at his insistence. Abdur Razzaque was with me for 30 years but he did not get to see the economic zone.