Women advancing in CA profession

Chartered accountants (CA) have reputation worldwide as professionals and the number of women in this profession is also increasing.

There are a total of 2,100 chartered accountants in the country, of which 137 are women, according the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

Sources said there were 78 chartered accountants during the establishment of ICAB in Bangladesh in 1973. However, Bangladesh had to wait till 1989 for the first female CA.

The name of the first female CA of the country is Suraiya Jannat, who is now the chief financial management specialist at the headquarters of the World Bank.

Meanwhile, 39 years after the establishment, Parveen Mahmud was elected as the first female president of ICAB in 2011. She is also the chairperson of ShaSha Denims Limited and UCEF Bangladesh at present.