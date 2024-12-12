Janata Bank in severe crisis due to loans to AL-aligned businesspersons

State-owned Janata Bank has incurred significant losses due to loans granted to businesspersons closely associated with the previous Awami League government. Around 55 per cent of the bank’s loans have been distributed among just 10 industrial groups.

As these influential clients failed to repay their loans on time, 61 per cent of the bank’s loans are now in default. This has resulted in a loss of Tk 15.04 billion in the first nine months of this year (January-September).

In a recent letter to the government, Janata Bank Chairman Fazlur Rahman stated that such a fragile situation has never occurred in the bank’s history. The bank is now facing a severe crisis. The gravity of the situation was also highlighted in a recent meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H. Mansur.